March 1 (Reuters) - Ashoka Buildcon Ltd:

* CO ALONG ‍WITH MAIF 2 INVESTMENTS INDIA 2 PTE. LTD EMERGES AS WINNING BIDDER FOR NHAI PROJECT ​

* SAYS ‍EPC IN FIRST TWO YEARS IS 10.25 BILLION RUPEES FOR THE PROJECT​ Source text - bit.ly/2HVkQMc Further company coverage: