FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
BRIEF-India's Asian Paints June-qtr consol profit down 20 pct
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Naidu elected vice president in another boost for Modi
Top news
Naidu elected vice president in another boost for Modi
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 25, 2017 / 9:07 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-India's Asian Paints June-qtr consol profit down 20 pct

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Asian Paints Ltd

* Consol June quarter profit 4.41 billion rupees versus 5.53 billion rupees

* Asian Paints Ltd consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 5.47 billion rupees

* Consol June quarter total income 43.07 billion rupees versus 41.04 billion rupees

* Says decorative business in India saw low single digit volume growth in current quarter; business impacted especially in June due to GST

* Says on a sequential basis, material prices continued to witness an upward trend in the quarter thereby squeezing margins‍​

* Says currency devaluation in Egypt and forex unavailability in Ethiopia impacted overall performance of international operations Source text - bit.ly/2vEC0aV Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.