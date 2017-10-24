FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Asian Paints Sept-qtr profit up 21 pct
October 24, 2017

BRIEF-India's Asian Paints Sept-qtr profit up 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Asian Paints Ltd:

* Says ‍payment of interim dividend of 2.65 rupees per equity share​

* Sept quarter consol net profit 5.76 billion rupees versus 4.76 billion rupees last year

* Asian Paints Ltd consensus forecast for Sept-quarter consol net profit was 5.17 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 42.74 billion rupees versus 41.79 billion rupees last year

* Says impact of GST continued through july and a recovery of sorts was seen only in September‍​

