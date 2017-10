Oct 30 (Reuters) - Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd:

* Sept quarter net profit 103.2 million rupees versus profit 194.7 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 545.6 million rupees versus 945.4 million rupees year ago

* Says co has an order book of 5.76 billion rupees as at September 30