Nov 13 (Reuters) - Astral Poly Technik Ltd:

* Sept quarter net profit 266 million rupees versus profit of 215.2 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 4 billion rupees versus 3.72 billion rupees year ago

* Says payment of interim dividend of 0.25 rupees per share ‍​

* Says reappoints Sandeep Engineer as MD‍​

Source text - bit.ly/2AzWiDZ

