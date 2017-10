BRIEF-India's August gold imports up 68.9 pct to $1.89 bln - trade min

Sept 15 (Reuters) - * India's August oil imports up 14.22 percent y/y to $7.75 billion - trade ministry * India's August gold imports up 68.90 percent to $1.89 billion - trade ministry * India's August exports at $23.82 billion - trade ministry * India's August imports at $35.46 billion - trade ministry * India's August trade deficit at $11.64 billion - trade ministry * India's August exports up 10.29 percent y/y - trade ministry * India's August imports up 21.02 percent y/y - trade ministry * India's April-August exports at $118.57 billion, up 8.57 percent y/y - trade ministry * India's April-August imports at $181.72 billion, up 26.63 percent y/y - trade ministry (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)