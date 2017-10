Oct 17 (Reuters) - India’s Axis Bank chief financial officer Jairam Sridharan says:

* Expect provision coverage ratio between 60-65 percent

* Continue to expect normalisation of credit costs in second half of 2017/18

* Provided 38 billion rupees so far for bankruptcy accounts versus 70 billion rupees exposure

* Trading income contributed to the fall in operating profit