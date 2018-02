Feb 2 (Reuters) - India’s Bajaj Auto Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 9.52 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 9.25 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 63.69 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 53.54 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER PROFIT WAS 10.67 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS CO ON TRACK TO EXCEED ANNUAL EXPORT SALES TARGET FOR YEAR

* SAYS CO ON TRACK TO EXCEED ANNUAL EXPORT SALES TARGET FOR YEAR

* SAYS COMMERCIAL VEHICLE DIVISION WOULD EXCEED ANNUAL SALES TARGET FOR YEAR