Jan 2 (Reuters) - India’s Bajaj Auto Ltd:

* SAYS DEC TOTAL SALES OF 292,547 VEHICLES VERSUS 225,529 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS DEC MOTORCYCLES SALES OF 228762 VEHICLES VERSUS 203,312 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS DEC COMMERCIAL VEHICLES SALES OF 63785 VEHICLES VERSUS 22,217 VEHICLES LAST YEAR

* SAYS DEC EXPORTS SALES OF 143038 VERSUS 105804