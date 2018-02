Feb 8 (Reuters) - Bajaj Electricals Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 368.3 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 297.1 MILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER TOTAL INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 11.45 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 10.55 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR