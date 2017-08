July 19 (Reuters) - Bajaj Finance Ltd:

* June quarter net profit 6.02 billion rupees

* Net profit in June quarter last year was 4.24 billion rupees; total revenue was 22.82 billion rupees

* Says approved issue of securitites for amount up to INR 45 billion

* June quarter total income 31.65 billion rupees

* Says AUM as of June 30 up 39 percent to INR 688.83 billion

Source text - bit.ly/2uyhGdt

Further company coverage: