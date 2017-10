Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd

* Sept quarter consol PAT 2.16 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 2.67 billion rupees

* Consol PAT in Sept quarter last year was 1.55 billion rupees; consol revenue from operations was 2.68 billion rupees

* Consol Sept quarter share of profit after tax of associates 6.18 billion rupees versus 5.43 billion rupees last year