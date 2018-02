Feb 14 (Reuters) - India’s Bal Pharma Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 17.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 15.9 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 519.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 584.4 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF SANJAY KUMAR AGARWAL FROM POST OF CFO

* APPROVED SIGNING OF JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT WITH AKAAL PHARMA FOR DEVELOPMENT AND MARKETING OF VETERINARY MEDICINES​