Feb 20 (Reuters) - India’s Punjab National Bank:

* FRAUD CONSPIRACY MAY HAVE BEEN GOING ON SINCE 2008 - FEDERAL POLICE COUNSEL TO COURT

* INDIA'S FEDERAL POLICE SEEKING 14-DAY POLICE CUSTODY FOR THREE MORE PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK OFFICIALS IN FRAUD CASE (Reporting by Krishna Das and Abhirup Roy)