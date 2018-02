BRIEF-India's Bank Of Baroda Dec Quarter Profit Down About 56 Pct

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Bank Of Baroda Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 1.12 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 2.53 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS 3.44 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER INTEREST EARNED 113.03 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 104.06 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER PROVISIONS 34.27 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 20.80 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER PROVISIONS FOR NON-PERFORMING ASSETS 31.55 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 16.38 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER GROSS NPA 11.31 PERCENT VERSUS 11.16 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* DEC QUARTER NET NPA 4.97 PERCENT VERSUS 5.05 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* SAYS APPROVED ISSUE OF SHARES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS TO INDIA GOVERNMENT UP TO 53.75 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER DOMESTIC NIM 3.24 PERCENT

* DEC QUARTER NIM 2.72 PERCENT

* GNPA PLUS RESTRUCTURED STANDARD ASSETS DOWN BY INR 5.28 BILLION IN QUARTER

* GNPA PLUS RESTRUCTURED STANDARD ASSETS DOWN BY INR 5.28 BILLION IN QUARTER

* NET NPA PLUS RESTRUCTURED STANDARD ASSETS DOWN BY INR 24.22 BILLION IN QUARTER