BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda June-qtr profit falls about 52 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Bank of Baroda Ltd

* June quarter net profit 2.03 billion rupees versus profit of 4.24 billion rupees year ago

* June quarter interest earned 105.53 billion rupees versus 104.34 billion rupees year ago

* June quarter gross NPA 11.40 percent versus 10.46 percent previous quarter

* June quarter provisions 23.68 billion rupees versus 20.04 billion rupees year ago

* June quarter net NPA 5.17 percent versus 4.72 percent previous quarter

* Says q1 total stressed assets (gnpa + restructured standard assets) were 14.32% of the gross advances‍​

* Says total restructured standard assets of the bank were inr 118.19 billion as at June 30, 2017

* BANK OF BARODA LTD SAYS june-qtr provision for non perfroming assets 21.57 bln rupees vs 19.86 bln rupees