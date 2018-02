Feb 13 (Reuters) - Bedmutha Industries Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER LOSS 128.7 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS 118.7 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 1.37 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.78 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* BEDMUTHA INDUSTRIES - APPROVES TRANSFER OF 100 PERCENT SHARES IN KAMALASHA INFRASTRUCTURE Source text: bit.ly/2suLgAR Further company coverage: