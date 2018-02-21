FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 6:22 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-India's Bharat Heavy Electricals Gets Order Worth 10.34 Bln Rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd:

* SAYS BHEL GETS 10.34 BILLION RUPEES CAPTIVE POWER PLANT ORDER

* ORDER PLACED ON CO BY HPCL FOR ITS VISAKH REFINERY EXPANSION PROJECT AT VISAKHAPATNAM

* ‍CONTRACT FOR SETTING UP GAS TURBINE BASED CAPTIVE POWER PLANT ON LUMPSUM TURNKEY​ Source text - Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has won a prestigious contract for setting up a Gas Turbine based Captive Power Plant on Lumpsum Turnkey (LSTK basis) under International Competitive Bidding (ICB). Valued at Rs.1,034 Crore, the order has been placed on BHEL by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) for its Visakh Refinery expansion project at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Further company coverage:

