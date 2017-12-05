BRIEF-India's Bharat Heavy Electricals Gets Order Worth 2.15 Bln Rupees

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd:

* SAYS GETS R&M ORDER FOR ESP PACKAGE AT KAHALGAON SUPER THERMAL POWER STATION

* ORDER WORTH 2.15 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS MAJOR EQUIPMENT FOR PROJECT TO BE SUPPLIED BY UNITS AT RANIPET AND BHOPAL Source text - In the face of stiff International Competitive Bidding (ICB), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has secured an order for the renovation and modernization (R&M) of Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP) at Kahalgaon Super Thermal Power Station (STPS) in Bihar. Valued at over Rs.215 Crore, the turnkey order envisages carrying out R&M of ESPs at Kahalgaon STPS, Stage-I (4x210 MW) of NTPC Limited. The ESPs, originally supplied alongwith the units by BHEL, have been in successful operation for more than 25 years since the commissioning of the units.