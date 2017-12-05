FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Bharat Heavy Electricals Gets Order Worth 2.15 Bln Rupees
#Company News
December 5, 2017 / 7:45 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-India's Bharat Heavy Electricals Gets Order Worth 2.15 Bln Rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd:

* SAYS GETS R&M ORDER FOR ESP PACKAGE AT KAHALGAON SUPER THERMAL POWER STATION

* ORDER WORTH 2.15 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS MAJOR EQUIPMENT FOR PROJECT TO BE SUPPLIED BY UNITS AT RANIPET AND BHOPAL Source text - In the face of stiff International Competitive Bidding (ICB), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has secured an order for the renovation and modernization (R&M) of Electrostatic Precipitators (ESP) at Kahalgaon Super Thermal Power Station (STPS) in Bihar. Valued at over Rs.215 Crore, the turnkey order envisages carrying out R&M of ESPs at Kahalgaon STPS, Stage-I (4x210 MW) of NTPC Limited. The ESPs, originally supplied alongwith the units by BHEL, have been in successful operation for more than 25 years since the commissioning of the units. Further company coverage:

