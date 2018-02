Feb 9 (Reuters) - India’s Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd :

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 21.44 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 22.72 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER PROFIT WAS 21.18 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 701.95 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 640.96 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER AVERAGE GROSS REFINING MARGIN $7.89 PER BARREL VERSUS $5.90 PER BARREL YEAR AGO Source text - bit.ly/2Ev4uLa Further company coverage: