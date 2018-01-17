FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Markets News
January 17, 2018 / 12:10 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-India's Bharti Infratel Dec-Qtr Consol PAT Down 5.6 Pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Bharti Infratel Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT AFTER TAX 5.85 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 6.20 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT WAS 7.10 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE 36.55 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 34.01 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR Source text : [Bharti Infratel Limited today announced its audited Consolidated Proforma results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017. The Consolidated revenues for the quarter, at Rs. 3,655 Crore grew by 7% over the corresponding period last year. Consolidated EBITDA improved to Rs. 1,613 Crore up 8% Y-o-Y, representing an operating margin of 44.1%. Consolidated EBIT improved to Rs. 1,009 Crore up 10% Y-o-Y. The Operating Free Cash Flow grew by 21% Y-o-Y to Rs. 970 Crore for the quarter.] [bit.ly/2DfBJi4 ]

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.