Oct 30 (Reuters) - Bharti Infratel Ltd:

* Sept quarter consol PAT 6.38 billion rupees versus 7.74 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for Sept-quarter consol net profit was 7.41 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 16.59 billion rupees versus 14.96 billion rupees last year

* Says Sept-quarter total tower base of 90,955 with closing sharing factor of 2.42‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2gV9q2w Further company coverage: