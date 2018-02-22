BRIEF-India's Billionaire Singh Brothers Say 'Doing Whatever It Takes To Resolve Issues'

Feb 22 (Reuters) - India’s Billionaire Singh Brothers:

* INDIA‘S BILLIONAIRE SINGH BROTHERS: GIVEN CIRCUMSTANCES AND CHALLENGES FACING US, WE ARE DOING WHATEVER IT TAKES TO RESOLVE ISSUES

* INDIA‘S BILLIONAIRE SINGH BROTHERS: WILL NOT SHY AWAY FROM OUR CURRENT RESPONSIBILITIES

* INDIA‘S BILLIONAIRE SINGH BROTHERS: ASSURE THAT WE ARE NOT GOING ANYWHERE, ADDRESSING ISSUES WITH RESPONSIBILITY AND SINCERITY

* INDIA‘S BILLIONAIRE SINGH BROTHERS: URGE ALL OF STAKEHOLDERS TO SUPPORT US AND STAND BY US Source text: [We wish to say that given the circumstances and immense challenges facing us today, we assure all our stakeholders that we are doing whatever it takes to resolve the issues and will not shy away from our current responsibilities. Matters as large and complex as the ones being faced cannot be simplistically addressed and solutions require time. Many opinions and perceptions are based on limited information and don’t necessarily reflect reality or the truth; we request your patience in allowing us to share facts that will allow for more balanced views to emerge. We assure that we are NOT going anywhere and are addressing the issues with responsibility and sincerity. We will not shy away from any and all processes, questions, clarifications that need to be addressed; and we will provide all cooperation to ensure that the truth comes forth. We urge all of our stakeholders to support us in this effort and stand by us to enable us to fulfill our commitments and address the issues in the right manner. We want to thank each and every employee, well-wisher and friend who has shown faith in us despite the adverse circumstances. We are working tirelessly to restore the faith of all our investors, shareholders, partners and colleagues.] Further company coverage: