FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India's BSE says unit signs MOU with Thomson Reuters to deploy hosted trading solution
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 10, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-India's BSE says unit signs MOU with Thomson Reuters to deploy hosted trading solution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd

* Says unit Marketplace Tech signs MOU with Thomson Reuters to deploy hosted trading solution, BEST Source text - [BSE’s 100% subsidiary, Marketplace Tech signs an MOU with Thomson Reuters Mumbai, October 10, 2017: Marketplace Tech Infra Services (MTISPL), 100% subsidiary of BSE and Thomson Reuters today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deploy BEST (BSE Electronic Smart Trader), a robust, state-of-the-art hosted trading solution built on Thomson Reuters Omnesys NEST platform, for BSE members and customers.]

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.