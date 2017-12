Dec 5 (Reuters) - Byke Hospitality Ltd:

* SEPT QUARTER NET PROFIT 52.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 57.7 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SEPT QUARTER NET SALES 294.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 535.9 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF 3 HOTELS Source text - bit.ly/2kppISB Further company coverage: