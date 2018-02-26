BRIEF-India's Cenbank Allows Foreign Investors To Take Up To $100 Mln Position Across All INR Currency Pairs

Feb 26 (Reuters) -

* India’s cenbank on exchange traded FX derivatives: allows foreign investors to take positions without underlying exposure of up to $100 million across all currency pairs involving rupee

* India cenbank: currently foreign investors can take short or long positions up to $15 mln in USD/INR pair per exchange without underlying exposure

* India cenbank: foreign investors can also take short or long positions in EUR/INR, GBP/INR and JPY/INR pairs for total of up to $5 mln per exchange without underlying exposure