BRIEF-India's cenbank Deputy Acharya: little scope for accommodation on inflation

Dec 20 (Reuters) -

* INDIA‘S CENBANK DEPUTY VIRAL ACHARYA SAYS HEADLINE INFLATION WILL MOST LIKELY CROSS 4 PERCENT RATHER SOON AND REMAIN ABOVE TARGET IN MEDIUM TERM- MPC MINUTES

* INDIA‘S CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS THERE SEEMS LITTLE SCOPE FOR ACCOMMODATION OR FOR CHANGE OF STANCE AT THE PRESENT JUNCTURE

* INDIA CENBANK MPC MEMBER GHATE SAYS UNCERTAINTY BECAUSE OF GEOPOLITICAL EVENTS COULD PUSH UP THE PRICE OF CRUDE HIGHER - MINUTES

* INDIA CENBANK MPC MEMBER GHATE SAYS THE CONQUEST OF INDIAN INFLATION IS CERTAINLY NOT A DONE DEAL- MINUTES