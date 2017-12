BRIEF-India's cenbank raises foreign portfolio investment limits in bonds

Dec 12 (Reuters) -

* INDIA‘S CENBANK RAISES FOREIGN PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT LIMITS IN GOVERNMENT BONDS, STATE DEVELOPMENT LOANS

* INDIA‘S CENBANK RAISES FOREIGN PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT LIMITS IN GOVERNMENT BONDS FOR JAN-MAR 2018 BY 64 BILLION RUPEES

* INDIA‘S CENBANK RAISES FOREIGN PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT LIMITS IN STATE DEVELOPMENT LOANS FOR JAN-MAR 2018 BY 58 BILLION RUPEES

* INDIA'S CENBANK SAYS REVISED LIMITS EFFECTIVE JAN. 1, 2018; REVISED LIMITS AS PER PREVIOUSLY RELEASED CIRCULAR IN JULY ~ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2jBRjQd) (Reporting by Rafael Nam)