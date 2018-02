Feb 12 (Reuters) - CG Power And Industrial Solutions Ltd :

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET LOSS 282.3 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS OF 251.1 MILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 15.16 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 14.13 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR