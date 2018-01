Jan 30 (Reuters) -

* CHIEF ECON ADVISER SAYS WE ARE CLOSE TO INFLATION TARGET LEVEL SO CLEARLY CASE FOR EASING INTEREST RATES IS LESS PERSUASIVE -CNBC TV18

* INDIA‘S CHIEF ECON ADVISER SAYS ONE CAN BE HOPEFUL THAT GOING FORWARD REFORMS UNDERTAKEN WILL CONTINUE TO PUSH UP TAX COLLECTION- CNBC TV18

* INDIA‘S CHIEF ECON ADVISER SAYS INCLUSION OF MORE COMMODITIES UNDER GST, SIMPLIFICATION OF GST STRUCTURE ON AGENDA - CNBC TV18 (Reporting By Swati Bhat and Nidhi Verma)