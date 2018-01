Jan 30 (Reuters) - Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 2.50 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 1.63 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 14.04 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 11.84 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 4.50 RUPEES PER SHARE