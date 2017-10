Oct 23 (Reuters) - Cochin Shipyard Ltd:

* Says ‍india government approved formation of jv between co and hooghly dock & port engineers ltd​

* Cochin shipyard ltd says jv ‍for upgradation, modernization of shipbuilding infrastructure at shipyard sites at salkia and nazirgunge in kolkata​

* Cochin shipyard - co and hooghly dock & port engineers ltd will have 76 percent and 24 percent stake in jv hooghly cochin shipyard ltd respectively‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2gwKdaE Further company coverage: