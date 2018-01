Jan 23 (Reuters) - Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd :

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT AFTER TAX 695 MILLION RUPEES

* NET PROFIT AFTER TAX IN DEC QUARTER LAST YEAR WAS 543.5 MILLION RUPEES AS PER IND-AS; REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS WAS 9.05 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 9.38 BILLION RUPEES