Feb 13 (Reuters) - Cybertech Systems And Software Ltd :

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT 9.9 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 29.5 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 225 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 210.3 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS APPROVED FORMATION OF ONE OR MORE UNITS WITH AGGREGATE INVESTMENT UP TO 250 MILLION RUPEES