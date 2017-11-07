BRIEF-India's DCM Shriram Sept-qtr PAT rises

Nov 7 (Reuters) - DCM Shriram Ltd

* Sept quarter PAT 1.72 billion rupees versus profit of 1 billion rupees year ago

* Declared interim dividend of 4 rupees per share

* Sept quarter total revenue from operations 15.77 billion rupees versus 14.23 billion rupees year ago

* Says approved investing 5 billion rupees for DSCL Sugar-Hariawan expansion‍​

* Says approved investing about 979 million rupees for Chlor Alkali business at Gujarat, Rajasthan ‍​

* Says approved investing 2.40 billion rupees to install new power plant at Kota