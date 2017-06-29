FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-India's Dena Bank gets members' nod to raise capital of INR 18 bln via QIP
June 29, 2017

BRIEF-India's Dena Bank gets members' nod to raise capital of INR 18 bln via QIP

June 29 (Reuters) - Dena Bank:

* Gets members' nod to raise capital of INR 18 billion through QIP

Source text - The 21st Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Dena Bank was held at Auditorium, Sir Sorabji Pochkhanawala Bankers' Training College, Juhu Vile Parle (West), Mumbai - 400 056. In the meeting, Audited Financial Results along with Auditors' Report thereon and Directors' Report for the year ended 31st March, 2017 were approved by the Shareholders. The proposal to raise Capital of Rs. 1800 Crores through QIP was also approved by the Shareholders.

