a month ago
BRIEF-India's Dena Bank sets overnight period MCLR at 8.20 pct
#Company News
June 30, 2017 / 8:02 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-India's Dena Bank sets overnight period MCLR at 8.20 pct

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Dena Bank:

* Says reduced Marginal Cost Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points for 3 months, 6 months & 1 year tenors from 1st July, 2017.

* Fixed its overnight period MCLR at 8.20 %

Source text - Mumbai, June 30, 2017: Dena Bank, India's trusted family bank has reduced Marginal Cost Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points for 3months, 6 months & 1 year tenors from 1st July, 2017. As per the structure of the MCLR rates Dena bank fixed its overnight period MCLR at 8.20 % while setting up the one month period MCLR at 8.30 % .For three months period MCLR has been fixed at 8.35%. and for six months period the rate has been fixed at 8.45% and for one year period the rate has been fixed at 8.55 %.

Further company coverage:

