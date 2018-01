Jan 9 (Reuters) - Dhanuka Agritech Ltd:

* PERMANENTLY CLOSED ITS MANUFACTURING ACTIVITIES AT PLANT SITUATED AT DAULATABAD ROAD, GURGAON

* SAYS MANUFACTURING ACTIVITIES AT PLANT HAVE BEEN CLOSED AFTER COMPLETION OF NECESSARY FORMALITIES

* SAYS ENTIRE WORKFORCE AFFECTED BY THIS CLOSURE HAVE BEEN PAID APPROPRIATE COMPENSATION

* SAYS TOTAL PRODUCTION OF GURGAON UNIT HAS ALREADY BEEN SHIFTED TO KESHWANA (RAJASTHAN) UNIT