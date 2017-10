Aug 2 (Reuters) - Dilip Buildcon Ltd

* Approved proposal for sale of investment either partly or wholly in 23 wholly owned units to potential investors in different tranches

* Says approved issuance of commercial paper up to INR 10 billion

* Says approved issuance of NCDs up to INR 10 billion

* Approved change in utilization of IPO proceeds of INR 2.6 million