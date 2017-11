Oct 31 (Reuters) - Divi’s Laboratories Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 2.07 billion rupees versus profit of 2.24 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 8.90 billion rupees versus 10.05 billion rupees year ago

* Says revenue during current half of year has been impacted due to‍​ FDA import alert, export shipments delay Source text - bit.ly/2xF72js Further company coverage: