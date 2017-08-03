BRIEF-India's Elecon Engineering Co June-qtr consol net loss widens

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Elecon Engineering Company Ltd:

* June quarter consol net loss 361.9 million rupees versus loss of 20.4 million rupees last year

* June quarter consol total income 2.44 billion rupees versus 2.65 billion rupees last year

* Says "first quarter of the fiscal has been a challenging one as we witnessed economic as well as operational headwinds"‍​

* Says in the quarter, co saw dip in turnover due to customer issues which affected co’s fixed overhead coverage costs ‍​

* Says during the quarter co booked orders worth 1.39 billion rupees in gear business

* Says "started seeing an improvement in our order flow post realignment of Elecon and Elecon EPC‍​"

Source text - bit.ly/2hqzZf6

Further company coverage: