BRIEF-India's Elecon Engineering Co June-qtr consol net loss widens

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Elecon Engineering Company Ltd:
* June quarter consol net loss 361.9 million rupees versus loss of 20.4 million rupees last year
* June quarter consol total income 2.44 billion rupees versus 2.65 billion rupees last year
* Says "first quarter of the fiscal has been a challenging one as we witnessed economic as well as operational headwinds"
* Says in the quarter, co saw dip in turnover due to customer issues which affected co’s fixed overhead coverage costs
* Says during the quarter co booked orders worth 1.39 billion rupees in gear business
* Says "started seeing an improvement in our order flow post realignment of Elecon and Elecon EPC"
