FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-India's Elecon Engineering Co June-qtr consol net loss widens
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
August 3, 2017 / 8:19 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-India's Elecon Engineering Co June-qtr consol net loss widens

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Elecon Engineering Company Ltd:

* June quarter consol net loss 361.9 million rupees versus loss of 20.4 million rupees last year

* June quarter consol total income 2.44 billion rupees versus 2.65 billion rupees last year

* Says "first quarter of the fiscal has been a challenging one as we witnessed economic as well as operational headwinds"‍​

* Says in the quarter, co saw dip in turnover due to customer issues which affected co’s fixed overhead coverage costs ‍​

* Says during the quarter co booked orders worth 1.39 billion rupees in gear business

* Says "started seeing an improvement in our order flow post realignment of Elecon and Elecon EPC‍​"

Source text - bit.ly/2hqzZf6

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.