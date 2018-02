Feb 8 (Reuters) - Eros International Media Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 650.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 1.02 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 1.94 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 3.32 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF FAROKH P GANDHI AS CFO‍​

* SAYS DINESH MODI RESIGNED AS CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: