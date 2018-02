Jan 31 (Reuters) - Escorts Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 919.8 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 227.1 MILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 12.05 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 10.93 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR