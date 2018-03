March 1 (Reuters) - Escorts Ltd:

* CO’S AGRI MACHINERY SEGMENT IN FEB SOLD 6,462 TRACTORS, UP 52.2 PERCENT ​

* SAYS ‍FEB DOMESTIC SALES 6,295 UNITS UP 53.4 PERCENT​

* SAYS ‍FEB EXPORTS SALES 167 TRACTORS UP 16.8 PERCENT​