Nov 7 (Reuters) - Essel Propack Ltd:

* Sept quarter consol net profit 529.6 million rupees versus profit of 714 million rupees last year

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 6.40 billion rupees versus 5.96 billion rupees last year

* Says approved issue of NCDs/debt securities via private placement worth up to 2 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2ApONA7 Further company coverage: