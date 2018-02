Feb 7 (Reuters) - Excel Industries Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 195.6 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 11.8 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 1.47 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 998.1 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS DEVENDRA DOSI APPOINTED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* SAYS DEVENDRA DOSI APPOINTED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* SAYS ‍KAILAS DABHOLKAR WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF COMPANY W.E.F FEB 8