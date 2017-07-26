FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Federal Bank: have sold 3 of the 4 loan exposures to Cos taken to bankruptcy proceedings
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
July 26, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-India's Federal Bank: have sold 3 of the 4 loan exposures to Cos taken to bankruptcy proceedings

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - India's Federal Bank Chief Executive Shyam Srinivasan says:

* Total exposure to companies taken to bankruptcy was 1.6 billion rupees at its peak

* Three of the 4 loan accounts of companies taken to bankruptcy have been sold to ARCs and technically written off

* Have made provisions of more than 50 percent for the fourth loan account under bankruptcy proceedings

* About 230 million rupees more provision needed for the loan account under bankruptcy proceedings Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)

