Feb 20 (Reuters) -

* INDIA‘S FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNETHICAL BEHAVIOUR OF SOME BORROWERS OF BANKS POSING A NEW CHALLENGE AFTER BAD LOANS

* INDIA‘S FINANCE MINISTER SAYS IF INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL AUDITORS FAILED TO DETECT, THEY WILL NEED TO REVIEW THEIR WORKING

* INDIA‘S FINANCE MINISTER SAYS IF INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL AUDITORS FAILED TO DETECT FRAUD, THEY WILL NEED TO REVIEW THEIR WORKING Further company coverage: