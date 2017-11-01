BRIEF-India's finance ministry sets up panel for consolidation of PSU banks

Nov 1 (Reuters) - India’s Ministry of Finance:
* Says approval of framework for consolidation of public sector banks
* Alternative Mechanism for consolidation of PSBs has been constituted under chairmanship of finance minister Jaitley
* Proposals from banks for in-principle approval to formulate schemes of amalgamation will be placed before alternative mechanism
* Alternative Mechanism panel includes Jaitley, railways minister Piyush Goyal and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman
* Report on the proposals cleared by Alternative Mechanism will be sent to the cabinet every three months
* Alternative Mechanism will receive inputs from RBI before according in-principle approval
* Alternative Mechanism may also direct banks to examine proposals for amalgamation
* Alternative Mechanism shall devise its own procedure for appraisal of amalgamation proposals by banks Source text: bit.ly/2z3R1Hy