Aug 9 (Reuters) - Finolex Cables Ltd

* June quarter profit 1.02 billion rupees versus profit of 671.8 million rupees last year

* June quarter total income 7.75 billion rupees versus 6.10 billion rupees last year

* Says impact of pre-gst introduction turbulence was seen in electrical cables and new businesses especially in june